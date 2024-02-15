Mina (MINA) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Mina has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $124.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002788 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,126,130,573 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,618,949 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,126,006,012.8400393 with 1,052,406,977.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.46161117 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $176,303,613.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

