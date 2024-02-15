Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.54

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 166227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Mirasol Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.41.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mirasol Resources
Mirasol Resources Company Profile
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.
