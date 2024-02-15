Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.54

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 166227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$90,860.00. In related news, insider Glenn Pountney purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$63,250.00. Also, Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Insiders have bought a total of 344,300 shares of company stock valued at $213,060 in the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

