Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.9 million-$857.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.6 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-$0.42 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 1,191,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,008. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

