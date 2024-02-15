Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Toro worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Toro by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,733,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Toro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

