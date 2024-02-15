Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.66 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,275 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

