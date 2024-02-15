Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

H World Group Announces Dividend

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTHT

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.