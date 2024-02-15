Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,141 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $168.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

