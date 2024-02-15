Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,102 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of SWK opened at $88.65 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

