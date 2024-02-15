Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 419 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.58.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

