Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 419 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Ball
In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ball Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.58.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
