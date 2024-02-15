Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $148.19 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

