Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of First Solar worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $213,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $158.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.56.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

