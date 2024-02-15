Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 112,936 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,936 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $7,515,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

