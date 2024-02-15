Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 22,055 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.8 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,088.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.