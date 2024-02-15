Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $2.81 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $106.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

