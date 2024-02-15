Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $227.13 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.67. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.