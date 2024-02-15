Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 514,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $216.97 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $221.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

View Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.