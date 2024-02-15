Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

