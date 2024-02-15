Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $531,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after buying an additional 688,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.