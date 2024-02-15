Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $346,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

