Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
