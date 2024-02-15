Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $419.99 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $319.23 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $203.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Get Our Latest Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.