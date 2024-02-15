Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.18. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.02.

In related news, Director Rajeev Gautam bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

