Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $2,127,529. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 1.3 %

Nordson stock opened at $263.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $266.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.