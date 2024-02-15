MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MJ Gleeson Price Performance
LON:GLE opened at GBX 499 ($6.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £291.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,219.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 344.50 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 538 ($6.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 473.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 429.52.
About MJ Gleeson
