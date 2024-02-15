MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

LON:GLE opened at GBX 499 ($6.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £291.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,219.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 344.50 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 538 ($6.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 473.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 429.52.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

