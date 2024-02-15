MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.00

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.00 and last traded at $121.47, with a volume of 13923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,897 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 545,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after purchasing an additional 90,956 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.