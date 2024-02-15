Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after buying an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,816,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Moderna Trading Up 4.5 %

MRNA traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.31. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

