Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Richard M. Schapiro Sells 711 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $399.96 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $399.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,488,000 after buying an additional 81,070 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.