MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Reduced by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $10.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $475.87. 190,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,052. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,777 shares of company stock valued at $39,183,171 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.18.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

