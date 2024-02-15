Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,135 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBIN opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $81.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

