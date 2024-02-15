Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $39,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

