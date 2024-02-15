Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Stevard LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

