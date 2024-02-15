Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ MDGL opened at $217.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 191,879 shares of company stock worth $38,034,357 and sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
- What are earnings reports?
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.