Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.18. Moody’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-11.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Get Moody's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.97. The company had a trading volume of 228,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,451. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $407.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.44 and a 200 day moving average of $353.11.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.