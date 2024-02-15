Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,601. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

