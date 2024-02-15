MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 10%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 2,655,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,476,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

