MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.
MSA Safety Stock Performance
MSA traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $175.58. 156,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 212.66 and a beta of 0.99.
MSA Safety Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 226.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.
About MSA Safety
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.
