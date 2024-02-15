Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.