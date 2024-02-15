Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of PJT Partners worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

PJT Partners Trading Up 3.6 %

PJT stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $104.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

