Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

