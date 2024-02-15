Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

