Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

