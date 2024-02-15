Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.53 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

