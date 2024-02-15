Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,685,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $83.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

