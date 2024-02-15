Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,212,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $242.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.58 and its 200 day moving average is $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

