Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $330.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

