Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,777 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,707 shares of company stock worth $1,478,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

