Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 533,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Myomo Price Performance

Insider Activity at Myomo

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.51. Myomo has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myomo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Articles

