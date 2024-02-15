Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, December 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ NBTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,217. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.
