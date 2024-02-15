National Bank Financial Weighs in on Trisura Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.63.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 54.49. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$41.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.40 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Trisura Group news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

