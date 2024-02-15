Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 35.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $29,179.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,686.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $29,179.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,505 shares of company stock worth $44,192,916 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.
Agilysys Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
