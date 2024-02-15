Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 35.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $29,179.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,686.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $29,179.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,505 shares of company stock worth $44,192,916 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

